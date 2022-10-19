A large portion of eastern Colorado is under a 'red flag warning' today amid dangerous fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. This includes cities of Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Greeley, and Fort Collins, also stretching toward the Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming borders.
The warning is due to low humidity and gusty winds. This part of the state is also under drought conditions, due to persistent dryness. According to the National Weather Service, these factors can contribute to rapid fire growth and spread.
A map of the impacted area can be found below:
The red flag warnings are currently set to expire tonight, though this is subject to extension. It's also worth noting that another dry and gusty day is expected tomorrow, which could mean reactivation.
This comes a day after a 30-acre wildfire sparked in the area of Fort Carson, near Colorado Springs.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
