high fire danger roadside sign in Colorado Photo Credit: marekuliasz (iStock).

As strong winds scrap across Colorado, the National Weather Service is warning of extremely dangerous fire conditions on the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Dryness combined with the gusty conditions mean that "any fires that start will have extreme to explosive fire growth and behavior."

Do not participate in any activities that may result in a fire sparking. Red flag conditions are expected to continue until at least 6 PM.

The high winds are also resulting in travel concerns, blowing vehicles, but also limiting visibility due to airborne dust.

Two fires were already sparked during dangerous conditions in recent hours, though both were controlled thanks to quick firefighting responses. Read about those here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

82nd Airborne
No open flames or ashes outside!

