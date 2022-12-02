As strong winds scrap across Colorado, the National Weather Service is warning of extremely dangerous fire conditions on the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Dryness combined with the gusty conditions mean that "any fires that start will have extreme to explosive fire growth and behavior."
Do not participate in any activities that may result in a fire sparking. Red flag conditions are expected to continue until at least 6 PM.
The high winds are also resulting in travel concerns, blowing vehicles, but also limiting visibility due to airborne dust.
Two fires were already sparked during dangerous conditions in recent hours, though both were controlled thanks to quick firefighting responses. Read about those here.
(1) comment
No open flames or ashes outside!
