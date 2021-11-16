The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several Red Flag Warnings in Colorado, with gusty winds and low relative humidity expected in parts of the state.
Red Flag Warnings are made when fire weather conditions are considered critical or near critical, according to the NWS.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect in from 10 AM until 5 PM on Tuesday for most of the urban corridor and nearby plains, the southern foothills, and southern Park County. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected in these areas, and relative humidity could be as low as 12 percent.
Another warning was issued for the Upper Arkansas River Valley, Fremont County, Teller County, the southern mountains, the I-25 corridor, and the San Luis Valley until 6 PM. Winds could reach to 25 MPH, with gusts around 45 MPH, the service forecasts. Relative humidity is expected to be as low as 10 percent.
Red flag warning in effect Tuesday, mainly below 9000 feet. #COWX pic.twitter.com/er7jFrOCy8— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 16, 2021
The NWS warns that these conditions can result in the 'rapid spread' of new fires, and increase ignition probability.
A 75-acre fire is burning about 2.5 miles south of downtown Estes Park. Mandatory evacuations have already been issued in the immediate area of the blaze. Find official updates on this blaze here, as the situation is subject to rapid change.
Interestingly enough, the #KrugerRockFire was not in the Fire Weather Warning area. pic.twitter.com/QmRgGNkvko— Geoff Bansen (@WeatherGeoff) November 16, 2021
"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the service said.
