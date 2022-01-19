Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Publicly available details remain sparse on Wednesday afternoon after Highway 6 was closed through Clear Creek Canyon as teams responded to reports of a fallen climber. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the mission is now considered a "recovery operation," which implies that the fallen subject is deceased.

While the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office refers to the subject involved as a climber, Golden Fire refers to the subject as a hiker. Denver Post refers to the subject as an ice climber, which seems like the most likely scenario given the location of the accident and current conditions.

Snowy and icy conditions can be seen in images from the scene. The specific area of the recovery is reportedly 'Secret Waterfall' – a popular ice-climbing spot – though this has not been officially confirmed.

Highway 6 first closed around 12:15 PM on Wednesday, with a 1:38 PM update noting that all lanes of Highway 6 remain closed from Golden to Highway 119.

The canyon highway is expected to remain closed through at least 2:30 PM as the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office clears the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Additional detail may be added.

