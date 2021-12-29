Four or more feet of snow might be falling in Colorado's mountains over the upcoming days, but a record-setting weather event may take place in the Front Range region.
While Denver set its record for latest first snow of the season on December 10, breaking a previous record of November 21 that was set in 1934, Colorado Springs stayed dry.
Colorado Springs has since remained snowless, having already passed its record for latest first snow of the season after December 2 – breaking a record set in 2016.
As it turns out, a new record might be set on New Year's Eve or New Years Day, with widespread snow set to hit the state.
According to a probability map published by the National Weather Service, Colorado Springs has a 93 percent chance of getting at least .1 inches of snow – the threshold to count as accumulation – from Wednesday to Saturday morning, with snow expected to fall Friday into Saturday morning.
In other words, it's likely that snow will accumulate. Whether or not it happens in 2021 or 2022 remains up in the air.
When it comes to Colorado Springs getting more than .1 inches of snow, chances start to quickly drop off. The city currently has an 81 percent chance of getting at least an inch of accumulation, a 59 percent chance of two inches, a 9 percent chance of four inches, and no chance of six inches or more in the most likely snowfall scenario.
Will Colorado Springs finally see its first snowfall of the snow season? We'll have to wait and see. Perhaps the 7 percent chance of another dry weekend will win out.
