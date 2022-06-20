America's 'highest looping roller coaster' is set to open in early July in Colorado, located on top of a Glenwood Springs area mountain at 7,160 feet above sea level.
On July 9, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will open a rollercoaster dubbed 'Defiance' to the public. The second rollercoaster to be built at the mountain attraction, the ride is located on Iron Mountain, capable of reaching speeds up to 56 miles per hour. On top of featuring a loop, the track also sends riders on a 102.3-degree freefall drop, a 41-foot zero-g 'heartline roll,' and a 98-foot 'twisted top hat switch' throughout 56 seconds of ride time.
The name 'Defiance' comes from an earlier name of the Glenwood Springs area settlement in the late-1800s. The term was a reference to prospectors who opted to build a fort in the area despite the action going against a lawful 1868 treaty that had been made with local Native Americans, reserving their right to the land – dubbed Fort Defiance. According to the Visit Glenwood website, "the Ute Indians rebelled against unfair treatment and were removed from their treaty lands in 1879, opening a vast area for settlement." This was one factor that allowed for the development of the Glenwood Springs area, originally known as Defiance and then Defiance Glenwood Springs.
The other rollercoaster at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is called 'The Cliffhanger,' opening in 2012 as the highest elevation full-size roller coaster in North America.
Adult tickets to the full Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park can be purchased for $67, which includes unlimited access to cave tours, rides, and more. Find out more here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
I was just thinking I hope to heaven's they have really good liability insurance too! All I can think of right now is what happen to that little child who is in heaven now form that other ride in Glenwood Springs not that long ago! So good Height &Health restrictions!! Jess
This will take someone with guts to ride this monster of a rollercoaster, But it will not be me! No thank you! Last time I rode a ride was in Phoenix back in1998 and it was The Log ride and I screamed bloody murder and everyone at Rollers & Casters or whatever they called it and never again! I still cannot even ride a Ferris Wheel! Give me a Carousel and I am happy! Yes, I am a chicken!! But, I am still here not dead from a heart attack! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.