For the first time, the public is able to rent a Vail property that set a record as the most expensive local sale at $57.25 million.
Dubbed 'Opus and Ethos', the property was formerly owned by publishers Webster and McGraw-Hill. The two interconnected homes span more than 23,000 square feet combined.
The larger home, Opus, includes roughly 15,000 square feet of living space and has nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, two hot tubs, two swimming pools, and more, also coming with special services like a butler and chef, as well as a personal concierge. Unique amenities of the Opus property scream Colorado, including a stocked ski room with ski lockers and adventure equipment, a heated terrace with a three-dimensional 'fourteener' wall art, and a waterfall. Opus rentals start at $24,950 a night.
The smaller of the two homes, Ethos spans 8,559 square feet, containing five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also has access to a pool, and has a theater room and a fitness studio. Ethos rentals start at $14,950 per night.
Managed by Triumph Mountain Properties, the homes are located in Vail Village on Vail Road. Walking to Gondola One at Vail Resort only takes a few minutes.
Opus can sleep 20 and Ethos can sleep 12.
Find more information here.
