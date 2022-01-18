The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Denver International Airport (DIA) discovered a record-breaking 141 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2021, the administration announced in a press release on Tuesday. This is the highest number of firearms found by TSA at DIA over the course of a year.
"Every one of these firearms was discovered during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Nationwide last year, TSA officers found 5,972 firearms at 268 different airports," the release said.
DIA finished the year with the sixth-most firearm discoveries in the county, preceding Nashville International Airport (5th), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (1st).
“As the data suggests, travelers bringing firearms in carry-on luggage is not new and we have now reached an unacceptable level of carelessness by gun owners. Simply stated, one gun in carry-on luggage is one too many,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau in the release.
“We are asking all gun owners to take a few minutes to reacquaint yourself with the procedures for traveling with firearms and the importance of being aware of everything you transport in your carry-on luggage before you come to the airport," he said.
Gun owners are allowed to travel with their firearms if the weapon is fully unloaded, in a hard-sided case, and inside their checked luggage, TSA rules state.
Violating TSA rules regarding firearms can can have serious consequences, including criminal citations.
"Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get realtime assistance daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST," the release said.
For more information on traveling with firearms visit the TSA website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.