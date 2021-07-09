Dried and cracked land Photo Credit: happy8790 (iStock).

It's been a hot couple of days in Colorado – in fact, it's been record-breaking.

Temperatures in Pueblo climbed to 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, June 9, beating the all-time day-of temperature record of 102 degrees. The previous record was set five years ago in 2016.

Colorado Springs tied a record day-of high temperature of 96 degrees, set in 1983, and Alamosa tied a record day-of temperature of 92, set in 2003.

Meanwhile, things were even hotter in Grand Junction, with temperatures hitting a sweltering 106 a little after 3 PM – enough to tie the local day-of record.

