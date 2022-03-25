Hoards of Coloradans are sure to swarm the state's parks and trails this weekend, as temperatures warm up around the state.
According to the National Weather Service, a dry and hot weekend is ahead. Denver is expected to hit 77 degrees on Saturday with Colorado Springs expected to hit 79 and Pueblo likely to hit a sweltering 84.
In terms of records that might fall, Alamosa is projected to hit 73 degrees on Sunday, above a daily high of 69 set in 2019. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs may push past a March 27, 1988 record of 76 degrees on Sunday, forecasted to hit 80 degrees. Pueblo's 84 degrees on Saturday may tie a date-specific record set in 2004, with a Sunday forecasted high of 84 degrees one degree shy of an 85-degree record set in 1988.
Much of the Eastern Plains and Western Slope are expected to be hot, with other local records likely to fall. Even the Central Mountain region will be notably warm, sunny and in the 50s to 60s.
Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
