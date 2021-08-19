There's a record-breaking rollercoaster being built in Colorado and it's set to take riders to 7,132 feet above sea level – the highest of any looping rollercoaster in the United States.
Dubbed 'Defiance,' the coaster will be part of the Glenwood Caverns Mountain Park experience, opening to the public in 2022.
The wild elevation of the coaster isn't the only way it's breaking records. During the ride's 110-foot drop, the track hits a 102.3-degree angle in free-fall, making it the steepest free-fall drop in the western US. Keep in mind that a 90 degree drop is straight down, meaning that riders are pulled back under the point they started at while falling, all while surrounded with an epic mountain view.
In addition to the drop, the ride also features a loop, a banana roll, and a zero-g roll.
In total, the ride will last 55 seconds, with three cars holding eight people each. It will be capable of reaching a maximum speed of 56 miles per hour. A total of 750 people will be able to ride the rollercoaster each hour.
The name 'Defiance' comes from a makeshift fort by the same name that was built by prospectors on protected Native American land. Despite a 1868 treaty that reserved the land, the fort was built in 1879. Ute Indians on the land rebelled against unfair treatment around the same time and were removed from the land in the same year. With the land now free of inhabitants, a new settlement named Defiance was built, later named Defiance Glenwood Springs, and then shortened to Glenwood Springs.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is located on a mountainside above Glenwood Springs, Colorado, offering guests a chance to explore caves, blast down a mountain coaster, and much more. It's home to the Cliffhanger rollercoaster, which reaches an elevation of 7,160 and is the highest elevation full-size rollercoaster in the United States.
