High temperatures are expected to near the triple digits this week across Colorado, as a potentially record-breaking heatwave unfolds over the next few days.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), high temperatures will reach the upper 90s over most of the urban corridor and the plains and may even hit 100 degrees at some of the lower elevations through Thursday. Hot and dry conditions will also mean an elevated fire risk across the Front Range.
The service is also calling for record-breaking heat to impact Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Each day is expected to reach well into the 90s, while the normal high for this time of year in the city is around 84 degrees, according to the service.
Temperatures this high can pose a serious health risk, so it is important to plan ahead for or even to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
Temperatures will drop to a more normal range beginning on Friday, NWS reports.
"A real taste of fall arrives later this week with highs likely only reaching the 60s on Saturday! Maybe a few flakes of snow for the high country," the service said.
