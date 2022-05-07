Daily heat records were shattered in some areas along the I-25 corridor on Saturday, with some temperatures nearing the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature in Colorado Springs hit a scorching 90 degrees on Saturday afternoon, breaking the previous daily record of 87 degrees set on May 7th, 1963
"This not only sets a new record high temperature for May 7th, it is the 2nd earliest 90 degree day ever recorded in Colorado Springs, just missing the earliest 90F day of May 5th, 1947!" NWS said in a tweet.
The daily heat record in Denver was also broken, when temps reached 89 degrees at around 1 PM, NWS reported. The previous record of 87 degrees was set in 1989.
"The warming trend continues today with highs rising to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the plains. It will also be very dry and breezy and we expect critical fire weather conditions across most of the lower elevations," the National Weather Service said in a tweet early Saturday morning.
Several red flag warnings have been issued in the state, and are set to expire this evening at 9 PM. The map below shows the affected areas.
"Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire," the service said.
All warnings and alerts are subject to change. Stay up-to-date on Colorado weather alerts, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.