Two people had no plan to hike when they entered a New Hampshire state park, but they did it anyway, without proper equipment, without adequate knowledge of the area, and while ignoring guidance to stay on-trail. This ultimately landed them in a life-or-death situation, stranded on cliffs and in need of help. The two were rescued, but following the rescue, they were charged with Reckless Conduct due to how their actions put rescuers in grave danger of bodily harm.
Here's a look at what happened that led to the criminal charges:
On June 11, at about 2:15 PM, a hiker in New Hampshire's Franconia Notch State Park called 911 for help, reporting that he was "stuck on the side of a mountain in a very dangerous position and was laying under a ledge, trying to keep from falling." The hiker knew little about his actual position, only able to describe that he was able to see the highway. Through 911 tracking, rescuers were able to determine the rough location of the hiker, but unable to pinpoint an exact spot. Meanwhile, the stuck hiker's friend was also getting himself into a sticky situation, climbing in the same area and eventually also calling for help because he, too, got into a position where he was stuck among a series of cliffs.
The second hiker gave dispatchers a reason for their risky behavior – "We were exploring."
LISTEN NOW: Download our Colorado-themed podcast for FREE on Apple, Spotify, and GooglePlay
Rescuers in the form of professional rock climbing guides were sent to the scene, but were unable to reach the location where the first hiker was suspected to be from the bottom of the cliffs. This forced them to instead descend into the area from above, though they were still unable to find him. The second hiker was eventually found, but unfortunately was unable to direct rescuers to his friend's location.
After several hours, the first hiker could still not be located.
It wouldn't be until someone with an observation position on the nearby highway spotted the hiker on the cliffside that crews could navigate to his position. Crews ultimately rappelled down the cliffside to reach the hiker by 7:21 PM. After a complicated climb and hike out from the position, all members of the crew and both hikers were safely out of the field by 9:37 PM.
Following the incident, both hikers were issued summonses to court for Reckless Conduct, a misdemeanor. A plea deal ultimately lowered this to a violation-level Reckless Conduct conviction, with a $200 fine and a $48 penalty assessment. They plead guilty on August 9.
LISTEN NOW: Download our Colorado-themed podcast for FREE on Apple, Spotify, and GooglePlay
“The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm’s way, they need to be held accountable,” said Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division.
The outcome of this incident is sure to be met by a mixed response from the outdoor recreation community.
On one hand, many are likely to support consequences for negligence in the outdoor recreation space that puts others at risk. On the other hand, some may fear that the risk of criminal charges could prevent people from calling for help despite needing rescue, thus making a situation even more dangerous. For example, most backcountry rescue is free in Colorado, in part to prevent people from avoiding a 'call for help' due to fear of associated costs (some services can still cost money, including helicopter rescues and ambulance rides). Could the risk of criminal charges result in the same hesitancy?
Do you think the criminal charges were justified in this case? Let us know in the comment section.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(5) comments
The hikers should be held accountable for their actions! They put others at risk because they only thought of themselves! When someone is from out of state these visitors think they can do whatever they want do in another state and should pay the consequence's for putting other lives at stake and they should be arrested and pay fines for their actions and whatever else that needs to be done to show them they can not do whatever the heck they want!! Jess
I think it will stop people for calling for help and will potentially result in more deaths and riskier rescues.
Oh well. To quote Forest Gump, "Stupid is as stupid does." Just maybe if this policy becomes widely known it would prevent a lot of rescues of idiots.
Yes, I absolutely agree in this case. Those people were responsible for themselves being in such a ridiculously dangerous position and they endangered the rescuers. The same should be true in Colorado.
BINGO! Folks we have a winner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.