Don't get rid of your old pumpkins or fallen leaves just yet! They can actually go toward feeding a flock of sheep and improving the pastures at a farm in Colorado.
"We can take pumpkins of any state, including Jack’o’lanterns, whole pumpkins, decorated pumpkins, or pumpkins that are starting to decay. All we ask is that you remove any candles and plastic decorations before you drop them off," a Facebook post from the Vogl Homestead Farm, which is located in Black Forest, Colorado.
The pumpkins that are still in pretty good shape are fed to the homestead's flock of sheep and what's left will be turned into compost.
"It started out as a small effort of me going door-to-door to pick up pumpkins, but over the last few years it has definitely gotten a lot more efficient," said William Vogl, the farm's owner.
According to Vogl, the farm collected around 1,100 pumpkins in 2020 and they are expecting to collect a number in the same ballpark this year. Jack-o-lanterns that are in good shape will be fed to the sheep first, because they are the most difficult to store. Then the whole pumpkins will be distributed.
"We have around 80 sheep and are able to feed around 50 pumpkins a day. So it does not take long for us to get through the pumpkins. We will typically be finished with them by early December," he said.
Pumpkins that are rotting or have been painted, along with donated leaves, will be turned into compost or mulch to help improve the pastures.
Vogl Homestead has set up several collection sites that will remain open until November 14, including:
- South side of Limbaugh Park in Downtown Monument (accepts Pumpkins and bags of leaves/pine needles)
- Swing Park in Jackson Creek off Gleneagle Drive /Kansas Pacific Court (Pumpkins Only)
- The Vogl Homestead Farmstead driveway, 7604 Angelholm Road (Pumpkins and bags of leaves/pine needles)
"In the future, we would like to expand collection sites into northern Colorado Springs. There are still millions of pumpkins that are just going to end up in landfills and we would like to teach to community about recycling them."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.