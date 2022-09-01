If you're looking for something unique to do in a Colorado mountain town, add Fraser's 'Read to a dog' event to your list. This event is exactly what it sounds like, with attendees invited to enjoy the simple pleasure of reading to a furry four-legged friend.
According to a community calendar listing, Fraser Valley Library is hosting the event six times this month. A therapy dog named Gus will be present, along with his handler, meant to "create a relaxed, comfortable, and safe environment for sharing books." Gus is an adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
Studies have found that reading to dogs can reduce stress. The practice can also create a positive learning and confidence-building experience for those practicing their reading skills.
The reading sessions take place from 10:15 AM to 11:15 AM on September 1, 8, 15, and 22, with a 3:45 PM to 5 PM time slot on September 14 and 28.
To participate, sign-up in person once at the Fraser Valley Children's Library, with the target group being age 0 to pre-school. That being said, all ages are welcome. Select a book at the library or bring your own. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Not close to Fraser or can't make the scheduled time slots? Grab your own pup or a friend's pup for your own private reading session.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Only a Demorat would think you could read to a dog.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.