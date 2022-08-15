According to an emergency notification sent out at about 3 PM on August 15, dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, which is located northeast of Estes Park.
"Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," reads an alert about the situation.
The alert also instructs those in the area to avoid spots subject to flooding, including dips, low spots, ditches, streams, and creeks. It also notes that roads may not be intact under flood waters, making it extremely dangerous to drive through flooded areas.
Glen Haven isn't the only place in this area being impacted by flooding.
Highway 34 was closed from County Road 29 in the Loveland area to Mall Road in Estes Park just before 3 PM.
This flooding is taking place as a large part of Colorado is being hit by heavy rain.
Find additional updates on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Twitter page.
