Canada Lynx close up portrait against black background

Stock photo. See images of the animal spotted in Colorado below. Photo Credit: Jean Landry (iStock).

 Jean Landry

In a rare moment, photos of a lynx were recently captured in Colorado's San Juan mountains, with state officials estimating that only 150 to 250 members of the elusive, rarely seen species roam the state.

Often mistaken for bobcats (or vice versa), lynx were reintroduced to Colorado over a seven-year period in the 1990s. This feline predator can weigh up to about 30 pounds and is best recognized by the black tuffs of fur extending from the ears – a key way to differentiate this species from the more common bobcat.

Canadian Lynx

Stock photo of a lynx, meant to show off the black tuffs of fur on the ears. Photo Credit: Lynn_Bystrom (iStock).

Lynx play an important role in Colorado's ecosystem, consuming large quantities of rapidly reproducing small animals, like the snowshoe hare.

The reintroduction of the lynx into Colorado is heralded as great success by wildlife management organizations.

Check out the photos that were captured photographer Wesley Berg in Colorado below:

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

To me they've always been one of the most beautiful and unique looking wild cats there are!

