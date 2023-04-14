In a rare moment, photos of a lynx were recently captured in Colorado's San Juan mountains, with state officials estimating that only 150 to 250 members of the elusive, rarely seen species roam the state.
Often mistaken for bobcats (or vice versa), lynx were reintroduced to Colorado over a seven-year period in the 1990s. This feline predator can weigh up to about 30 pounds and is best recognized by the black tuffs of fur extending from the ears – a key way to differentiate this species from the more common bobcat.
Lynx play an important role in Colorado's ecosystem, consuming large quantities of rapidly reproducing small animals, like the snowshoe hare.
The reintroduction of the lynx into Colorado is heralded as great success by wildlife management organizations.
Check out the photos that were captured photographer Wesley Berg in Colorado below:
One of the more rare wildlife encounters to be had in Colorado – a truly special sighting in the San Juan Mountains.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) April 12, 2023
Photographer Wesley Berg had searched for lynx for years and finally came across one Tuesday.https://t.co/vvku7MhezF pic.twitter.com/x0IylMtlm9
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
To me they've always been one of the most beautiful and unique looking wild cats there are!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.