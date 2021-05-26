Stargazers across the globe woke up early on Wednesday morning to catch the “Super Flower blood moon” eclipse event. The rare spectacle was caused by May's full moon coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, which is the first time this has happened since January 2019.
“A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes completely through the Earth’s dark shadow, or umbra. During this type of eclipse, the Moon will gradually get darker, taking on a rusty or blood-red color. The color is so striking that lunar eclipses are sometimes called Blood Moons,” according to NASA.
Here are some stunning snapshots of the blood moon rising in the night sky from around the globe.
super blood moon 😍#fullmooneclipse pic.twitter.com/jA3jWv7U0Q— Vidhie (@_vidhie_) May 26, 2021
Such an beautiful shot of the eclipse this morning by Florida Today's @malcolmdenemark pic.twitter.com/aUe2kzXL4u— 𝔩 𝔶 𝔰 𝔰 ♥ (@necrooccultist) May 26, 2021
I can’t wait to sit down and edit my eclipse pictures. Last night I drove a few hours south of Seattle, to find clearer skis, outside of Bend, OR. #myfujifilmlegacy #eclipse pic.twitter.com/QDAk8PzZeZ— HeyWilliamHey (@heywilliamhey) May 26, 2021
Lunar Eclipse shots from this morning. Super Flower Blood Moon in the science world... But really it's the entire story you tell yourself that has just been rewritten. pic.twitter.com/u8roKikLZk— ⨺Bryan☽ (@FixedAirMoon) May 26, 2021
Super blood moon. Jakarta, May 2021.#SuperBloodMoon #GerhanaBulanTotal pic.twitter.com/0GnZB3exJ3— DAB 🌍 (@hallorezaa) May 26, 2021
Here's one of the blood moon captured hanging above one of Boulder's highest peaks.
Super Blood Moon and lunar eclipse in Colorado at Bear Peak 🏔 pic.twitter.com/76pMO7Gz6E— Jeanette Rimbey (@jeanetterimbey) May 26, 2021
this morning’s lunar eclipse 🌒🌺#lunareclipse2021 #supermoon #moonshot #eclipselunar pic.twitter.com/JhzSDnpEBA— emmet 📷 (@isoemmet) May 26, 2021
No, this isn’t Mars- it’s OUR moon!— SYED ALI NAQI 🇵🇰 (@AliNaqiShah5) May 26, 2021
During a lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ pic.twitter.com/qEOidhBt5g
Lunar eclipse this AM - around 4:15 AM. Sun was close to rising so a bit washed out, but it was still a thrill to see. Luckily clouds cleared for a bit. @marktmaclean, I guess I was one of those awake then :-) pic.twitter.com/HfXdPbgUbk— Michelle Lamberson (@mnlamberson) May 26, 2021
Went out to shoot the Lunar Eclipse this morning. Lots of clouds here in Colorado so I didn’t get that blood red moon shot I wanted. The first shot is of the start of the eclipse and the next is it almost at peak before it dipped into the clouds.#LunarEclipse #LunarEclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/9G4ZiTciLJ— Kimbo (@kimboexplores) May 26, 2021
Full moon and lunar eclipse happened at the same time, #LunarEclipse2021 #NewZealand . pic.twitter.com/O5WK4vtRVe— Francis Panton (@foreverfalcon) May 26, 2021
Partial Lunar Eclipse in Nashville. Any color we saw was from our dusty air, not the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/bOxz5s8rBU— Theo Wellington (@tn_outreach) May 26, 2021
Absolutely stunning photo of the Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse over Santiago, Chile this morning courtesy of @CaseyEarle#yyc #Alberta #geology #oilandgas #cdnenergy #astronomy pic.twitter.com/sLbmvb3t8E— Pro Geo Consultants (@progeoconsult) May 26, 2021
The Super Flower Blood Moon 🌖— Prerna Sharma (@prerna_sharma_) May 26, 2021
View from my terrace 🤩
Wasn't gonna miss this one! 🧡#bloodmoon2021 #BloodMoon #SuperFlowerBloodMoon #supermoon #FullMoon #GalaxyS21Ultra #galaxys21ultraphotography https://t.co/OfmTWIhxvA pic.twitter.com/OCCzWkUXnc
Did you wake up early to see the blood moon in the sky this morning? Comment below!
