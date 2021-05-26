Total Lunar Eclipse. Photo Credit: Jouein (iStock).

 Jouein

Stargazers across the globe woke up early on Wednesday morning to catch the “Super Flower blood moon” eclipse event. The rare spectacle was caused by May's full moon coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, which is the first time this has happened since January 2019.

“A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes completely through the Earth’s dark shadow, or umbra. During this type of eclipse, the Moon will gradually get darker, taking on a rusty or blood-red color. The color is so striking that lunar eclipses are sometimes called Blood Moons,” according to NASA.

Here are some stunning snapshots of the blood moon rising in the night sky from around the globe. 

Here's one of the blood moon captured hanging above one of Boulder's highest peaks.

Did you wake up early to see the blood moon in the sky this morning? Comment below!

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

