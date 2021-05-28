Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared a rare sighting of a black-colored red fox caught prowling around a chicken coop in Cañon City.
Wildlife officers were originally called out to the mountain town home to assist with a young fox responsible for a raiding a chicken coop. Upon arrival, they discovered two small foxes, but the two siblings looked nothing alike.
One of the foxes was all black, except for white on the tips of its paws and tail.
"That's a rare black red fox!" tweeted CPW. "This pair is rehabbing at Tom and Cec Sanders' nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehab in Wetmore until old enough for release."
That's a rare black red fox! This pair is rehabbing at Tom and Cec Sanders' nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehab in Wetmore until old enough for release. Red fox rarely are cross, silver or black. They all have white-tipped tails. They are omnivores, hunters & scavengers. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/V0UT9VWXqM— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 25, 2021
Red foxes can run at speeds of 30 mph and they are excellent swimmers. They use their skills and keen sense of smell to catch small rodents such as rabbits and mice.
Editor's Note. If you encounter a wild animal that appears sick, injured, or in need of care, please contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.
