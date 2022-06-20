Each day until June 27, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will appear aligned in early morning sky, according to AccuWeather.com.
Planetary alignments happen when the orbit of two or more planet coincide. Alignments are typically brief, making one of this size and duration particularly rare.
"The last time the five naked-eye planets were strung across the horizon in sequence was in December 2004. But this year, the gap between Mercury and Saturn is much shorter," SkyandTelescope.org said in a news release.
This alignment is expected to be peak a half-hour before dawn on the morning of June 24, the release said.
"To begin with, Mercury will be much easier to snag, making the five-planet parade that much more accessible. And you’ll have about an hour to enjoy the sight, from when Mercury pops above the horizon to when the rising Sun washes it out of the sky," the report reads.
The crescent moon will also appear between Venus and Mars on that morning.
A similar alignment will not happen again until 2040.
