According to the National Weather Service "rapidly deteriorating" conditions are expected in parts of Colorado as Friday progresses and snow starts falling.
Most recent snow maps from the NWS show that the southern part of the state will get hit the hardest amid a widespread round of snow, though snowfall along nearly all of the I-25 corridor may cause travel concerns.
While the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, along with the Sawatch Range west of Salida, may get up to a foot of snow, less is expected in most populated areas. That being said, the snow may still be enough to impact travel with roads likely to become slick by the evening commute. For instance, the Castle Rock area is expected to get between two or three inches.
After ramping up Friday afternoon, snowfall is expected to stop by Saturday morning.
Here's a full map of where snow is expected to fall:
Highway 285 will also see impacts, with slick roads possible throughout the day.
Mesa County is also reportedly starting to see snow and slicker road conditions, as of Friday morning. I-70 is also expected to grow slick as snow accumulates.
Precipitation hitting the southern portion of the state will be great for snowpack, with this area currently lagging behind the 20-year to-date median. The southeastern Arkansas river basin is currently at 88 percent of the to-date median snowpack, while the Upper Rio Grande river basin, in southern Colorado, is at 87 percent. Statewide, Colorado is at 114 percent of the to-date median.
After this round of snow, Colorado's next round of snow is expected to fall near the end of the month.
Those traveling areas impacted by this storm could encounter slick conditions. Proceed with caution.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.