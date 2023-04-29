According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rapid snowmelt due to rising temperatures will likely result in high flows and increasing river levels across the Yampa River in northwest Colorado by the beginning of next week.
The service has reported that both the main stem of river and many of its tributaries could be impacted.
"Runoff into many of the tributaries of the Yampa River...especially in the upper basin...will produce rapidly increased flows by early next week," officials said.
The flows will likely continue downstream into the confluence with the Green River by the end of the week. Coloradans that live adjacent to these waterways should expect low land flooding, NWS reported.
"Banks near these swollen rivers could become unstable and should be avoided. Recreational interests should be prepared for the impacts of high flows as camping areas and access to the river may become inaccessible or inundated. Please heed local advisories and closures," the service said.
