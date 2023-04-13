Snowpack in Colorado is well above-average across most of the state's mountainous terrain and with warm weeks in the forecast, a relatively rapid melt could take place. That could mean some big implications for some Colorado residents.
Headquartered in southwest Colorado, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office put out a notice warning residents that the above-average snowpack could lead to flooding of some local creeks. Homeowners with property near creeks and rivers were urged to start taking measures now to prevent damage over upcoming days and weeks. Two suggested options for protecting property included berming and the use of sandbags to block water flow.
In the case of San Miguel County, free sandbags are available at the Placerville Firehouse – bring your own shovel and take only as much as you need.
Elsewhere in the state, residents near water sources should be prepared for above-average water flow this season in seven of eight river basins – excluding the southern and southeast Colorado's Arkansas River Basin, which ultimately reached a snowpack peak roughly on par with the norm. Granted, the warm temperatures could mean a rapid influx of snowmelt everywhere – be prepared, either way.
It's also worth noting that flooded rivers and streams can erode nearby roadways. Proceed with caution when traveling around a fast river, especially those that get less maintenance in the backcountry.
Outdoor recreators planning to partake in water sports should also be highly aware of how this snowmelt can impact safety and risk.
Statewide, snowpack in Colorado is at 133 percent of the to-date norm, as of April 13, with charts already showing a rapid decline in inches of snow water equivalent, indicating that a melt has started.
Be prepared for full waterways and fast water flows this spring in the Centennial State.
