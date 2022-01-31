Dog poop and left-behind poop bags continue to be ongoing issues at popular Colorado parks and trails.
The Jefferson County Open Space ranger team reported that they picked up 2,220 bags of discarded pet waste in 2021, according to Jefferson County's Ranger Jason. Unfortunately, the trend is statewide, with a recent data analysis by ProtectMyPaws.org finding that Colorado has more dog poop complaints per capita than any other state.
Making the choice to leave dog poop behind is not only inconsiderate, but it can also be harmful.
In 2011, Jefferson County Animal Control started the "There is No Poop Fairy" campaign, which outlines the importance of cleaning up after pets.
"Because we feed our dogs food that’s different from the food wild animals eat, dog waste does not biodegrade quickly like wild animal waste. And due to the large number of pets in suburban neighborhoods and local parks, this hardy dog waste accumulates," the campaign description reads.
Dog poop can also contain harmful organisms like E coli, Giardia, Salmonella, roundworms, hookworms, and Cryptosporidium, which can be passed to humans and other pets, according to the campaign.
In Jefferson County, “failure to clean up dog feces in public places” can result in fines.
"Despite the warnings, this type of behavior got the old Elk Meadow Dog Park permanently closed," he said in a tweet on Sunday.
According to a report by Denver 7, volunteers reported picking up between 40 and 80 pounds of dog waste a month at Jefferson County's Elk Meadow Park Dog, which ultimately resulted in its closure in 2017. Prior to the closure, the park had been open for 15 years.
