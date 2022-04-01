A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace.
The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly.
I’m curious… why would someone take the time to bag it (pet waste) but then stash it under a log, behind a tree, in a bush and in some cases throw it 50’ off the trail? I collected 17 bags in 1.5 miles #DooTheRightThing #jeffcotrails #ElkMeadowPark pic.twitter.com/JOCLaspxRg— Jason (@jcosrangerjason) March 31, 2022
Unfortunately, poop bags are a common sight along many popular trails around the state, and there's one big reason why – no one likes hiking while surrounded by the scent of their dog's poop. But, that doesn't mean it's cool to leave the poop behind on the trail, either (read more about how this can damage the landscape here).
One great trick for hikers with dogs is to bring a second, larger bag with a better seal along for the trek. This way, once a poop bag is collected, it can be tucked away without the smells. Toss a dryer sheet in there, too – eventually, you'll probably have to open that bag again.
One bag that can work great is a gallon-size Ziploc bag with the slider.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was published on April 1, but this is not an April Fools' Day piece. We published two 'prank' pieces already and are sticking to that. They're somewhere on our website, but you'll have to look around to find them. They're marked with a footer similar to this one. Happy hunting!
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Time to post several CPW officers undercover walking these trails and those they catch fine $10,000.00. That will pay for the officer's time and stop this dog poop!
Sounds like a sheety situation 💩
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.