A ranch manager at the Humble Ranch in Steamboat Springs shot and killed a bear on July 16 after finding it mauling one of the ranch's goats.
"The rancher witnessed the bear actively killing a goat. Because the rancher caught the bear in the act of depredation, he was justified in his actions," said Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rachel Gonzales.
The bear had also seriously injured two other goats, Gonzales reported.
In an interview with the Summit Daily, the rancher, Jay Trousil, claims that the same bear was responsible for killing goats in the past. Trousil identified the bear by a white marking on its chest.
With black bears, once a depredation occurs, it is likely to happen again, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
"Depredations tend to be chronic and concentrated in remote areas, although attacks may occur in close proximity to buildings. Attacks are usually predictable. Bear or bear signs may be observed in the area prior to an attack and bear may stalk livestock before attacking," USDA said in a report.
If you ever kill a bear in defense of yourself or your livestock, immediately contact CPW.
Colorado is home to around 20,000 black bears, according to CPW records. Since 2019, CPW has received more than 14,000 reports of bear sightings and conflicts in the state.
An easy way to avoid interactions with bears is by keeping possible bear attractants, like food and garbage, out of reach of animals.
