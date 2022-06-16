According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, an experienced rafter died following an incident on the Poudre River on June 14.
Authorities were called to the scene, just east of The Mishawaka amphitheater in Bellvue, after a private, non-commercial raft overturned and one person could not be found. The missing adult male was eventually pulled from the water and given CPR while a medical response arrived. The subject was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was declared to be deceased.
According to the report, all of those involved in the incident were experienced rafters and had been utilizing proper safety equipment, including an SOS device that was activated.
The identification and cause of death were not released, though cause of death is presumably drowning. If so, this would add to an already deadly year on Colorado's waters, with this year on pace to be the deadliest drowning year on record in the state.
As snowmelt continues to fill Colorado's streams and rivers, water around the state is deep, fast-moving, and cold.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office did not discourage use of the river, going as far to encourage the public to enjoy it – safely. They did, however, make several requests of the public to help make the rafting season safer and rescue missions more effective.
1. The right safety gear is essential, including a helmet and properly fitting life jacket.
2. Rafters should permanently write or engrave their name and phone number on all gear.
3. If gear is lost, call local authorities and let them know. While this can help get gear returned, it can also help authorities answer calls from concerned citizens that may spot abandoned gear.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death. This case goes to show that anyone can be subject to accidents in the outdoor recreation space, even those that take proper safety precautions and have a high level of experience.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.