A rafter died Saturday during a guided tour after the raft flipped in a notorious section of the Arkansas River in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The raft reportedly flipped in what is known as Rapid No. 5 in the Numbers Recreation Site on the river, an area known for technical and challenging rafting conditions. The Numbers is a steep and rocky 5-mile section of the Arkansas River north of Buena Vista.
A commercial rafting company, which was not identified, was downstream of the incident and rescued a non-responsive man from the river. A commercial guide immediately began performing CPR on the rescued man.
Responding emergency crews took over life-saving efforts and used an automated external defibrillator, but were unable to revive him, officials said.
Emergency personnel, including members of Chaffee County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office, declared the man deceased. Chaffee County Corner's Office will officially identify the man and determine of the cause of death.
Condolences go out to those impacted by the fatal incident and thanks go out to rescuers and emergency responders.
Editor's Note: Here’s a quick piece regarding why OutThere Colorado includes accident and death coverage in our collection of content.
The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) is a linear state park following the 152-mile corridor of the Arkansas River from its confluence just below Leadville to Lake Pueblo State Park.
The AHRA is managed through a cooperative effort between Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service. Formed in 1989, this partnership allows agencies to provide visitors with recreation opportunities and care for significant natural resources of the upper Arkansas River valley.
My float down the Numbers was a horror show. We had the misfortune to be put with a bunch of vacationing airline employees who were more interested in [so-called "profanity"] around than paddling. Fortunately, it was low water and nobody died, though I wouldn't have minded strangling a couple of them.
