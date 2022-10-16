One of the "most radiant" meteor showers of the year is set to peak later this week, and could send hundreds of meteors streaking across the Colorado sky.
According to a article from NASA, the meteor shower is expected to peak on the night between October 20 and 21, with 15 to 20 meteors expected per hour. Stray meteors will likely be spotted in the days leading up to and following the peak.
"The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, are considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year. Orionid meteors are known for their brightness and for their speed. These meteors are fast – they travel at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into Earth's atmosphere," the article said.
At that speed, meteors can leave glowing trains behind them for up to minutes at a time, according to NASA.
"The Orionids are also framed by some of the brightest stars in the night sky, which lend a spectacular backdrop for these showy meteors," NASA said.
The Orionid Meteor Shower is caused by debris from Halley's Comet, which has a 76-year orbit around the sun. The comet was last visible from earth in 1986, and will be back in view again in 2061.
The best time to watch the shower will be between midnight and dawn. If the night is clear, the meteors will be visible without special equipment.
Keep in mind that light pollution can block out meteors, so metropolitan viewers may have a harder time seeing them.
Find a dark place with limited light pollution for optimal viewing. Don't forget to tell someone where you will be, or bring along a friend if you intend on adventuring into natural spaces for the shower. Remember, its getting cold in Colorado so pack for the potential of dramatic weather changes.
