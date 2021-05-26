"Do you think your daily driver can outrun a patrol car?," reads a tweet posted to the Colorado State Patrol twitter account. In most cases, drag racing against a member of the law is illegal, but for one special upcoming event, Colorado State Patrol is making an exception.
Colorado State Patrol is hosting a drag racing event dubbed 'Take it to the Track' during which members of the public can legally "race a cop" at the Bandimere Speedway near Denver.
The event takes place tonight, on Wednesday, May 26, with gates set to open at 4 PM and time trials lasting from 4:30 PM through 9 PM. The racer admission fee is $40 and those in daily drivers, race cars, hot rods, muscle cars, sport compacts, trucks, and motorcycles are all welcome.
It's not just the "race a cop" track option, either. People are also able to race against each other.
The event is part of the "Responsible Speed" program, which is meant to provide a positive alternative to street racing. The event is open to anyone with a valid driver's license.
Learn more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.