According to the National Weather Service, a "quick-moving storm system" is bringing snow to Colorado's mountains on Thursday, with a mix of rain and snow likely along the urban corridor this afternoon.
Snow is expected to develop in the mountains throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, with rain showers likely along the urban corridor after 3 PM. As temperatures drop, this rain may turn to snow later in the evening, though accumulation along the urban corridor is unlikely. Accumulations up to a couple inches are expected in the Front Range foothills and in the area of the Palmer Divide.
The highest snow totals will occur in Colorado's central mountains, with the Aspen area looking like it will get the most snow. Mapping provided by the National Weather Service shows pockets of up to 12 inches in this area (and up to six inches in town), with pockets of up to eight inches in the mountainous areas around Vail and Silverthorne. Most mountains will be getting snow in the range of a couple inches to six inches, with this snowfall possibly impacting travel as roads become slick.
Winter weather conditions and predictions are subject to change. Stay up-to-date with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
