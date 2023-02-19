The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a wintry blast to hit some of Colorado's Mountains on Sunday.
Up to 13 inches of snow could fall in the high elevation areas of west central Colorado including the Elkhead and Park Mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 5 PM on Sunday. In this area, 45 MPH winds are expected.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches," the service said.
Snowfall and strong winds are expected to impact the mountains in the northwest portion of the state including Rabbit Ears Pass and the Park Range, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 PM on Sunday.
According to the service, these regions could see between 4 and 8 inches of snow and 50 MPH wind gusts. Travel is expected to be hazardous, especially through Rabbit Ears Pass.
Follow along with the changing forecast and related alerts on the National Weather Service website.
