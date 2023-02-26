Quick bursts of "heavy, wind driven" snow are expected to impact several of Colorado's mountain ranges on Thursday, with up to a foot of snow possible in some areas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 PM on Monday for the Park Range mountains including Rabbit Ears Pass. Six to 12 inches of snow are forecasted to fall in this region, and up to 45 MPH wind gusts are expected.
"Roads will become slippery in spots, especially through mountain passes. Use caution when traveling. Travel could be very difficult," the service said.
A second Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Elkhead and Park Mountains, beginning at 2 PM on Sunday and ending at 5 PM on Monday. Eight to 12 inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts. Strong wind gusts up to 45 MPH are predicted to worsen visibility during this time.
"Snow bands/snow squalls with brief heavy snow and low visibility possible over the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains and San Luis Valley this afternoon," the service said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
