According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a wildfire sparked at Walker State Wildlife Area, located west of Grand Junction, on Tuesday late afternoon.
At about 4:45 PM, CPW crews responded to the report of the fire, finding a fast moving blaze and requesting assistance from the Grand Junction Fire Department.
Two brush trucks and two fire engines were able to quickly gain control of the two-acre fire, with no injuries to people or animals and no structures lost.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Don't be fooled by a wet year – Colorado is still prone to wildfires. Careless behavior is often behind blazes of this type. When camping, make sure ashes and coals in the fire are cool to the touch before leaving the campsite unattended. Even if fuel and ash in the fire ring isn't smoking and it's not orange, leftover campfire material can still spark a fire hours – sometimes days – later.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.