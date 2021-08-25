Severe thunderstorms could bring the potential for 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail falling Wednesday in south-central and southeast Colorado.
Storms will be possible this afternoon and evening along the Palmer Divide and southeastern plains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The main threats will be found east of a line from Calhan to La Junta and Kim.
"We are monitoring northeast El Paso and Kiowa counties for the potential for severe storms capable of producing gusty winds up to 60 mph, and hail up to 1" from 2 PM to 8 PM," the NWS stated in an updated tweet Wednesday shortly after 12:30 p.m.
See a map of the impacted area below:
12:35 PM 8/25/21 Update: We are monitoring northeast El Paso and Kiowa counties for the potential for severe storms capable of producing gusty winds up to 60 mph, and hail up to 1" from 2 PM to 8 PM. Storm formation will depend on the persistence of low level moisture. #cowx pic.twitter.com/vGKrtLGBJr— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 25, 2021
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
A weaker line of storms could develop this afternoon and evening across Brent and Baca counties.
12:45 PM 8/25/21 Update: We are also monitoring this area for thunderstorm development through the evening. Storms in this area are expected to be more gusty wind makers with potential for gusts up to 50 mph, lightning, and brief rainfall. pic.twitter.com/yVU0oZztTz— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 25, 2021
Colorado is one of the most hail-prone states in the nation. Hail storms occur most frequently in June but can also fall as early as March or as late as October.
Hail stones of this size could cause damage to vehicles, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Mountain-Forecast.com also shows chances of snow Thursday in Rocky Mountain National Park, calling for about 2 inches of snow over the summit of Longs Peak.
Editor's Note: Please note that all weather statements are subject to change or extend. For more details on this severe weather report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.