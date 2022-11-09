Dust storm in the desert Photo Credit: Ghulam Hussain (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Ghulam Hussain (iStock).

 Ghulam Hussain

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour are limiting visibility in Colorado's San Luis Valley to as little as one-quarter mile due to blowing dust. A 'high wind warning' has been issued, as has a 'blowing dust advisory'.

Both alerts have been activated until 6 PM Wednesday evening. The wind is strong enough to blow down trees and power lines and is expected to make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

This file image shows how dust can blow across a valley, creating large areas where visibility is limited. Photo Credit: NNehring (iStock).

When motorists see areas of blowing dust, they are instructed not be drive into it. Wind blown hazards could exist. Instead, pull over.

It's also worth noting that people should avoid heavily forested areas during times of heavy wind, as falling trees can kill. If possible, remain in lower levels of buildings and away from windows.

Power outages may be possible.

