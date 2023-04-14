It's that time of the year again, when rattlesnakes start rearing their heads in search of warm, sunny spots.
According to advisories posted in the Jefferson County area, outdoor recreators should keep an eye out for this potentially dangerous snake. While rattlesnakes only tend to strike when threatened – capable of delivering a potentially deadly venom in their bite – accidental encounters can be cause for concern.
One local ranger notes that the North Table Mountain area, near Golden, is one spot where a heavy number of rattlesnake reports are coming in. That being said, many Colorado trails – particularly those found at lower elevations in dry and sunny spots – could have this species present.
Trailgoers that spot rattlesnakes in their way on the trail should give them space and time to move. Never attempt to move them yourself. It's also important to give other trailgoers a heads up so that they're able to do the same.
The camouflaged nature of rattlesnakes can make them difficult to spot. Listen for the noise of their warning rattle, which tends to sound off when someone is getting too close.
With snakes in mind, it's also important to avoid walking through high brush and going off trail. Snakes can also commonly be found seeking protection in rock crevasses.
Another concern related to rattlesnake season can be off-leash dogs. Keep your pups close and on a lead to avoid negative and potentially deadly encounters with snakes that might be lurking.
