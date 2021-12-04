Santa handgun.jfif

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I'm telling you why...Santa Claus has a concealed handgun permit. 

The El Paso County Sherriff's Department faced online backlash on Friday after posting a photo of a man, dressed like Santa, picking up a concealed carry permit. 

The tweet reads, "Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? Santa Claus! Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?"

The tweet was met with thousands of responses spanning from users who thought it was hilarious, to those whose who found it incredibly offensive. 

Here are a few of the many replies: 

The El Paso County Sherriff's Office later responded in another tweet saying, "EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff." 

