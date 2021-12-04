You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I'm telling you why...Santa Claus has a concealed handgun permit.
The El Paso County Sherriff's Department faced online backlash on Friday after posting a photo of a man, dressed like Santa, picking up a concealed carry permit.
The tweet reads, "Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? Santa Claus! Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?"
Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? 🎅— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 3, 2021
Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?
For more info please visit our website: https://t.co/AbGrPigOUZ pic.twitter.com/ELmffXcfjA
The tweet was met with thousands of responses spanning from users who thought it was hilarious, to those whose who found it incredibly offensive.
Here are a few of the many replies:
Why does Santa need a concealed handgun? He’s slid down every chimney in the world for the last 2000 years without incident.— Menachem Dankowitz (@manischewitz420) December 4, 2021
good to know santa's packing, means i'm authorized to use lethal force to defend myself when i catch him in my house— Jelq Johnson (@jelqjohnson) December 3, 2021
You did fine, Sheriff. Stand your ground. Even Santa knows it's tough out there.— dave (does not do pretty) (@abigmanrunning) December 4, 2021
This really is in poor taste, EPSO. I’m sure it wasn’t meant to be anything other than fun, but with yet another school shooting this week, and loads of children worried about that, posting this furthers their fears. And turns parents off. Please reconsider and apologize.— D F 🏔 (@Hunterrider) December 3, 2021
It is not too late nor a moment to soon to delete this.— AngryWillow (@saltysuburban29) December 3, 2021
"Hey kids: that guy that breaks into your house every year on Dec. 24 will now be fully armed!"— Doug (@dwcrooks) December 3, 2021
Great messaging...🙄
After the shooting this week, I would take this down. This is in poor taste. You have grieving families. Parent on the run after charges, Children in hospital and forever damaged and scared kids that had to experience what bad gun policy can do...— Shea (@nichpic) December 4, 2021
Aren't you basically advertising that El Paso County is so unsafe that Santa has to carry a concealed weapon when traveling through there?— Matt S (@Mrtraveler02) December 3, 2021
I get what you were trying to do but this seems...odd.
I've never been a "Take their guns away" person. I always though that responsible gun ownership was possible.— I'm just here for the ambiance (@Arcadecabz) December 4, 2021
Seeing the level of irresponsible messaging here, from the people ENFORCING proper gun use...it appears I may have been wrong.
The El Paso County Sherriff's Office later responded in another tweet saying, "EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.