Come July 1, it will be a felony to camp on public land in Tennessee – with one big caveat.
Though it hasn't been made clear in a lot of coverage on the topic, this ban only applies to camping in areas not designated for camping. Authorized types of camping will still be allowed and are unaffected.
The new law, which can result in a felony 24 hours after a request to move has been made, has drawn criticism due to the expectation that it will displace and criminalize the state's homeless population, while those that support the change hope the new law will help improve the cleanliness and safety of urban areas.
The push for a felony charge for illegal camping in Tennessee is the latest in a trend of states enacting new policies to prevent urban camping. Texas is another state to recently tighten their policies on camping, making it a misdemeanor to camp in public if unauthorized last September.
Camping bans are no stranger in Colorado, either, with a camping ban in place in Denver for roughly a decade. At the time that ban was put in place, the debate was similar to the one ongoing today. Those that wanted the ban believed that it would help 'clean up the streets' and push the homeless population into housing or to other help while those against the ban feared it would make homeless life more difficult.
In Colorado, there has been a unique call to get more strict about unauthorized campsites due to fire risk that often comes with the terrain where these campsites are found.
As headlines are floating around about how Tennessee is making camping on public land a felony, know that this won't impact most outdoor recreators. It could, however, have a significant impact on the state's homeless population and could foreshadow more states following suit with stricter policies in the future.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.