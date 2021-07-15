Aerial View of Durango, Colorado in Summer. Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma (iStock).

Aerial View of Durango, Colorado in Summer. Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma (iStock).

 Jacob Boomsma

Grab your blankets and chairs and enjoy free outdoor movies in the Colorado mountains this summer.

Free outdoor movies are offered every other Friday in downtown Durango. The location switches between Buckley Park and on the lawn behind the Recreation Center in the North Main District. 

Screenings are aired on a 20-foot movie screen. The summer lineup includes Finding Nemo on Friday, July 16, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Friday, August 6, and The Karate Kid on Friday, August 20.

Seating starts at 7:45 pm and the movie starts 15 minutes after sunset. Popcorn and beverages are available for purchase. More details here

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

