Grab your blankets and chairs and enjoy free outdoor movies in the Colorado mountains this summer.
Free outdoor movies are offered every other Friday in downtown Durango. The location switches between Buckley Park and on the lawn behind the Recreation Center in the North Main District.
Screenings are aired on a 20-foot movie screen. The summer lineup includes Finding Nemo on Friday, July 16, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Friday, August 6, and The Karate Kid on Friday, August 20.
🌳 Seating begins at 7:45pm (limited capacity)
🎥 Movie begins 15 min after sunset.
🍿 Popcorn and beverages available for purchase.
Next film in the free Movies in the Park series is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Aug 6 pic.twitter.com/VV7d9zEXMR
More details here.
