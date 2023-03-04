Access to two Colorado 14ers will soon be closed to the public, after a senate bill aimed to protect private landowners from liability died on the senate floor earlier this week.
Senate Bill 23-103 would have amended the Colorado Recreational Use Statute, limiting landowners' responsibility for "damages that occur as a result of other persons' use of the owner's land for recreational purposes."
The bill was killed by the Colorado Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The news prompted John Reiber, the man that owns private lands along the Decalibron Loop, to make a decision about public access on his land, according to a report by the Colorado Sun.
The Decalibron Loop, located near the town of Alma, passes over four Colorado 14ers in Pike National Forest including Mount Bross (14,172'), Mount Lincoln (14,286'), Mount Cameron (14,238') and Mount Democrat (14,148').
Reiber has made the decision to close access to Mount Lincoln and Mount Democrat to recreators.
He made the following statement to the Colorado Sun:
“I have been advised by my own attorneys on several occasions that I am rolling the dice by leaving these peaks open. Now, I do plan to close the 14ers for access. Without any regulatory support … I can no longer take on the level of risk in case someone gets hurt and wants to sue me."
