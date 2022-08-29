"It was 11 days of absolute panic," said the owner of a pup that was found after more than a week of being lost in the Colorado backcountry.
On the morning of August 11, Mary Frances, a real-estate agent from Blue River, was coincidentally interviewing a dog-watcher when two of her pit-bulls bolted out of her front door.
Blue River is a small mountain town located roughly six miles south of Breckenridge, surrounded by stretching national forest land.
"I wasn't too worried about them. Everyone here lives on around an acre and the area is fairly remote. They usually comeback within an hour," Mary Frances said.
Rosie, affectionately referred to as 'Popper', and Ginger had a history of being "runners," Mary Frances said.
"About two to three hours later I started to panic," she said.
"It felt hopeless. All I could think is 'I'm new to the area, I'm new to the state, and I am surrounded by National Forest'," she said.
Ginger was spotted and captured around 2 miles from Mary Frances's house later that day, but there was still no sign of Rosie.
Mary Frances contacted Summit Lost Pet Rescue, who told her to start posting the dog's photo on as many online groups as possible and to begin making flyers to post around town. They told her that lost dogs tend to show up in people's yards to look for food, so the best thing was to get the word out.
"I hung 250 flyers in 48 hours," said Mary Frances. "It was a miserable feeling. I couldn't sleep, I couldn't focus on anything else."
Mary Frances was met by a flood of support from people online and in her community.
"People I didn't even know were coming together to look for her. One woman even messaged me to say she spent a couple of hours looking for Rosie every night since she saw my flyer."
By day nine of Rosie being missing, there had been no sightings and Mary Frances began exploring more unorthodox methods to find her pup. She contacted an animal energy intuitive, who claimed to be able to telepathically connect with Rosie.
"I know it sounds nutty, but within the hour she sent me an address. She said 'this house has something to do with Rosie'."
The address led to a home located on the edge of White River National Forest, Mary Frances said.
"I was desperate at this point, so I go to the address and this guy, Keith, comes out. I tell him my situation and he tells me that he saw my poster and has been looking for my dog for days."
On August 22, 11 days after Rosie first went missing, Mary Frances and Keith entered the forest-area near Keith's home to do a "fine-toothed comb" search.
"Within 10 minutes, he was calling my name. All I could think was 'he must have found her body, she must be dead'," said Mary Frances.
"So I look up to this steep scree field and I yell for her – 'Popper, its mama!' And that's when she stood up. She was so skinny, all I could see were her eyes," said Mary Frances about the moment she spotted her missing dog.
Rosie was weak and needed help getting back down to safe ground. She was immediately taken to the vet, who determined that the dog had lost close to 25 percent of her body weight.
According to Mary Frances, vets believe it is likely that the dog was stuck there for the majority of her time being lost.
Today, Rosie is home recovering from her Homeward Bound-esque excursion.
"I am so grateful for everyone's help and kindness. Without Summit Pet Rescue and my community, we could not have found her."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
It’s wonderful to hear how people come together to help find a beloved pet. Likely this poor dog would not have survived if she had been out there much longer. It’s nice to get a happy ending for a change, whatever the means.
Thousands of dogs are found or return home every day, without the help of psychics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.