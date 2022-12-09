A Colorado environmentalist group is planning to stage a protest in front of the U.S. Forest Service office in Glenwood Springs on Saturday in hopes of getting the permit that would allow construction of the Uinta Basin Railway to be canceled.
If completed, the railway would allow for more heated oil trains transporting crude oil to pass through Glenwood Springs.
"Uinta Basin “waxy” crude and shale oil is already trucked to refineries near Salt Lake City. Oil companies want to get much more oil out and to refineries along the Gulf Coast," said officials from 350 Roaring Fork, the group organizing the protest, in the protest description.
"This new rail line would enable a quadrupling of production, resulting in another 53 million tons of CO2 to our climate emergency. What is worse, this viscous crude oil will be shipped in up to ten, two mile-long trains a day along the Colorado River—the vital water supply for 40 million Americans—posing an unacceptable risk of spills and fires," it says.
The group has also written a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, asking him to overturn the permits that allow for the railway plans to continue.
"For a Presidential Administration and a Department of Agriculture that both claim they want to take bold action to prevent the climate crisis, the Uinta Basin Railway makes no sense. The environmental injustices and climate impacts of this project were not considered in the environmental impact statement for the permit, but these cumulative effects must be a part of the decision-making process," the letter reads.
The demonstration is excepted to begin at 1 PM on Saturday, and according to 350 Roaring Fork, the Mayor of Glenwood Springs is expected to speak.
There will always be looney left wing. Environmentalists that won't to send us back to the 19th century
I wonder what they would say if it was in their backyard!
