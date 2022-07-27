With the dog days of summer hurtling to a close, many are gearing up to celebrate one of the first big events of fall—Oktoberfest.
Oktoberfest is a German folk festival that originated in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of Queen Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen of Bavaria. Since, it has grown into global phenomenon known for great food, live music, and beer.
This year, the festival will be celebrated in Colorado in full force, with dozens of Oktoberfest events scheduled.
Here are 5 Oktoberfest events to look forward to this fall:
1. Vail Oktoberfest:
Dates: September 9-11 and 16-18
Admission: $25
This year, Vail Oktoberfest will include a keg bowling championship, a bratwurst eating competition, a stein lifting competition, and costume contest.
"In addition to scenic views and Vail’s inherently European style, we believe that it’s the little details that set Vail Oktoberfest apart from other Oktoberfest celebrations - beautifully designed steins, German music from beginning to end including a heavy metal polka band, a variety of carefully crafted competitions and more,” said Vail Oktoberfest Event Director Ryan Slater in a news release.
Commemorative steins are on sale now and include one free beer each.
2. Keystone Oktoberfest:
Date: September 3
Admission: $25
For one day only, Oktoberfest is taking over River Run Village in Keystone, with events scheduled for adults and kids, alike.
"Kids will love Kinderfest, their very own kids Oktoberfest, make and take crafts from The Frosted Flamingo mobile art studio, watch dance performances, and take lessons from the Denver German Traditional Dance Group. Parents will love the variety of Colorado craft beers available all afternoon," the event description reads.
There will also be several live performances, including music and traditional dancing. The purchase of commemorative steins will include three free beer refills.
3. Denver Oktoberfest:
Dates: September 16-18 and 23-25
Admission: Free
Limited details have been released about Denver's 52nd Oktoberfest festival, but according the event's Instagram page, it will include keg bowling competitions, a silent disco, and a small dog derby.
4. Colorado Springs Oktoberfest:
Dates: September 23-25
Admission: $10 parking
"We're back again and celebrating ten wonderful years of Colorado Springs OktoberFest! Enjoy great Warsteiner bier all the way from Germany! We will have German cocktails & seltzers and fine German wine available if beer isn't quite your speed!" event officials said.
There will also be guided painting and the event's staple "Dachshund Dash."
5. Royal Gorge Route Railroad Oktoberfest:
Dates: September 8th-October 21st
Admission: $79 per adult, $74 per child; cost increases by class
This year the Royal Gorge Railroad is offering a unique alternative to Oktoberfest festivities. Passengers will travel along the Arkansas River and will be offered a variety of German beer.
"This year’s Oktoberfest experience features bratwurst served over red cabbage and sautéed apples topped with spaetzle drizzled with Düsseldorf German mustard. Served with a toasted challah roll and butter," the event's website reads.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.