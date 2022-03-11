March 20 will mark one year since 34-year-old Kim Lertjuntharangool was last seen, spotted at Bellevue Light Rail Station in Greenwood Village, Colorado, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.
Lertjuntharangool, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, was reported missing on April 12, after weeks of no contact with her family. Today, the case remains unsolved.
The uncertain circumstances surrounding her disappearance, echo a long history of missing or murdered indigenous people cases that have gone unsolved in the U.S. for decades.
It is not possible to know for sure the total number of missing or murdered indigenous people cases in Colorado, or in the U.S. for that matter, due to incomplete and inconsistent data across the board.
For example, a report by the Urban Indian Health Institute (UIHI) found that the National Crime Information Center reported 5,712 cases of missing Indigenous women and girls in 2016, while only 116 cases were filed by National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) that year.
Similarly, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's most recent data shows that there are 17 active missing indigenous persons cases in the the state, according to a recent report from 9News. Meanwhile the NamUs database only lists five of these cases.
"The lack of good data and the resulting lack of understanding about the violence perpetrated against urban American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls is appalling and adds to the historical and ongoing trauma American Indian and Alaska Native people have experienced for generations," the UIHI report concluded
A new bill proposed to the Colorado General Assembly aims to address the "missing and murdered indigenous persons crisis" in Colorado, by establishing an office of liaison within the public safety department.
"Sixty-one percent of American Indian and Alaska native women have been assaulted in their lifetimes. Compared to all other races, American Indians and Alaska natives are two and one-half times more likely to experience violent crimes and at least two times more likely to experience rape or sexual assault crimes," Section One of the bill says.
If passed, the Senate Bill 22-150 would require CBI to work with the office and federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies to investigate these cases.
"The bill lists the office's duties, which include assisting with missing indigenous persons investigations and homicide cases involving indigenous victims; taking measures to address issues relating to missing or murdered indigenous persons; and providing assistance to families of victims," the bill summary reads.
Several indigenous peoples' organizations have come out in support of the bill, including the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Task Force of Colorado, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and the Denver American Indian Commission, according to a report form Denver 7.
Find to full senate bill here. Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Kim Lertjuntharangool is asked to contact investigators at 303-486-8236.
The bill to help find missing indiginous people is long overdue!
Yes , pass that puppy and quickly. Long long time overdue. Wheels of justice stuck in mud.
