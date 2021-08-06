Another popular hiking trail in Colorado closed to the public Wednesday due to a private property conflict.
Catamount Trail, a hiking trail west of Colorado Springs, will be closed until further notice, according to Facebook post from Green Mountain Falls. According to officials, the closure came after a resident discovered the trail crossed into private property. Closure signs will be placed at the trailhead in Green Mountain Falls.
In previous weeks, the popular hike to Pancake Rocks in Teller County was closed for a land property dispute between the owner and forest service officials.
Horsethief Park Trail shut down because the private landowner closed access to the portion of their property that overlaps with the trail, U.S. Forest Service officials said. Forest Service spokeswoman Crystal Young said a 2020 land survey found that 76 feet of the trail crossed the landowners property.
A portion of Catamount Trail was recently found to run through private property after a resident had an official survey conducted on his property.
"The owner does not want people hiking on his private property,"according to town administrators.
Catamount Trail is a popular hike that leads to the northern foothills of Pikes Peak and to South Catamount Reservoir. It features a waterfall and panoramic views of the mountains and Colorado Springs in the distance.
This doesn't have to happen. There are many instances of the public being locked off public land by a very small amount of private land. To fix this we need enforceable laws giving the state the power to seize a right of way via eminent domain.
very sad that this has to happen. People sometimes can be very selfish.
