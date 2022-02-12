"The Bushy Brows Bandit strikes again," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said in a Facebook post on Friday.
The man suspected of being responsible for a series of bank robberies across the Denver Metro Area, is believed to have been caught on a surveillance camera at the scene of yet another bank robbery, the sheriff's office said.
Officials were alerted of an active robbery at the US Bank at 6766 West Coal Mine Avenue in Denver, at around 4:30 PM on Friday.
By the time deputies arrived, the suspect had already fled on foot, witnesses say. It is unclear how much money, if any, he escaped with.
"After looking at the bank’s surveillance footage, investigators with the FBI/Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force confirmed that this is the same suspect who has robbed several other banks in the metro area, striking twice this week in Jefferson County. This crime spree began on January 18, 2022," JCSO said.
"We need your help in identifying the man in the photos, described as a white or Hispanic male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5’6”, heavy build, and is described as having thick eyebrows," they said.
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the robber's arrest. PNC Bank has also pledged to pay $5,000 for information leading to a conviction, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP (7867).
