More than a dozen fall festivals in Colorado are making a comeback in 2021 complete with beer, brats, and more. Here are 16 Oktoberfests taking place this year around Colorado where guests can celebrate German culture with food and beer, marking the start of fall.
Author's Note: All Oktoberfest events in this list are subject to change according to state and county public health orders. Check with official sources frequently when planning your next adventure in Colorado.
1. Beaver Creek Oktoberfest Sept. 3-5
At 8,080 feet above sea level, Beaver Creek Oktoberfest features live music, "best dressed" competitions, stein hoisting competitions, and more. Don't miss the keg-tapping ceremony at 4 p.m. opening day, Friday September 3.
2. Keystone Sept. 4
Try a variety of Colorado-brewed Oktoberfest beers from New Belgium at the base of beautiful ski slopes during Keystone's Oktoberfest.
3. Vail Oktoberfest Sept. 10-12 and 17-19
Partake in once-in-a-year events like keg bowling, stein lifting, and bratwurst eating contests at Vail Oktoberfest.
4. Royal Gorge Route Railroad Sept. 8 through Oct. 21 on all 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. departures
Find a great German cultural experience aboard the Royal Gorge Route. Departures are at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., featuring the Oktoberfest experience that's complete with an on-board bar serving Oktoberfest beers and bratwurst served with red cabbage, sautéed apples, Spätzle drizzled with Düsseldorf German mustard.
5. Denver Oktoberfest Sept. 17-19 and 24-26
Attend the 51-year-old tradition of Denver Oktoberfest on the historic Larimer Street. Dress up for the costume contest, compete in the stein hoisting, make a strike in keg bowling, and drink Oktoberfest-themed beers.
6. Parker Oktoberfest Sept. 17-19
Events like Dachshund races and Bavarian dancing are some of the highlights of Parker Oktoberfest, along with live music, games, and authentic German beer.
Author's Note: Parker Oktoberfest is free to attend, but a free RSVP is required.
7. Loveland Oktoberfest Sept. 17-18
Get a sampling of local Loveland beers crafted for Oktoberfest. The Loveland Oktoberfest features German-style beer, "best dressed" in dirndl and lederhosen competitions, stein hoisting, authentic German food, and much more.
8. Castle Rock Oktoberfest Sept. 18
Celebrate the season at Castle Rock's family oriented Oktoberfest, complete with Colorado beers, food trucks, games, and more.
9. Steamboat OktoberWest Sept. 18
Steamboat OktoberWest celebrates craft beer from approximately 30 local brewers and live music, food, and more.
10. Greeley OktoBrewfest Sept. 24-25
The Greeley OktoBrewfest anticipates at least a dozen northern Colorado breweries will serve up pints on-site, along with local distilleries. Food will be offered from a variety of vendors and the children's area offers inflatable courses, pumpkin decorating, and more.
11. Brecktoberfest Sept. 24-26
Brecktoberfest is Breckenridge's "downsized" Oktoberfest celebration compared to its usual Oktoberfest Main Street party. The Brecktoberfest event is a smaller festival held to comply with public health guidelines. Brecktoberfest is held at the Riverwalk Center, offering live polka music, seasonal beers, and colorful mountain views.
12. Colorado Springs Oktoberfest Sept. 24-26
From dancing to stein hoisting competitions, the Colorado Springs Oktoberfest has a long list of activities. Visit the German Vineyard Wine Tour, Beer School, or the Schnapps School for extra experiences. This event will be hosted at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry.
13. Longmont Oktoberfest Sept. 25
The Left Hand Brewing Foundation presents the Longmont Oktoberfest with live music, local brews and food, and fun for the whole family. Funds from this Oktoberfest support local charities.
14. Berthoud Oktoberfest Oct. 2
Compete in the stein holding, pretzel eating, or "best German wear" contests for an action-packed festival at Berthoud Oktoberfest.
15. La Veta Oktoberfest Oct. 2
For its 35th year running, the La Veta Oktoberfest will feature a German Biergarten to serve domestic and imported beer and wine, a car show and jeep exhibition, a Veteran's Tribute, polka music, street dancing, raffle drawings, and more.
16. Montrose Oktoberfest Oct. 9
Held by the Black Canyon Homebrewers Association, the Montrose Oktoberfest pours the best of the Western Slope breweries in Colorado.
