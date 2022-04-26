Construction will soon begin on a primitive trail to Hanging Lake following an extended closure that was issued in 2021 due extensive damage to the trail during burn scar-related mudslides and debris flows.
The typical trail to the destination, located in White River National Forest, closed in July 2021. Mudslides at the Grizzly Creek Fire's burn scar area swept away major trail sections, destroyed bridges, and buried the recreational area.
According to White River National Forest public affairs officer David Boyd, a new primitive trail will be created that will follow the original trail as much as possible, but will involve stream crossings and crossing debris flow.
Officials project that the trail will be opened to visitors by mid-summer. When access to Hanging Lake reopens, there will be a $12 reservation fee, according to a release from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) who are funding restoration efforts.
The group granted $2,282,000 toward Hanging Lakes restoration in March, with a portion of the funding set to go toward installing signs throughout the trail system in the Hanging Lake area to educate visitors about the Grizzly Creek Fire and the landslides that followed.
"We are working on a long term trail designed to last the next 50 years. That trail is several years out and that’s what the GOCO grant will help with," Boyd said.
